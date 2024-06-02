Fagbemi Urges Labour to Return to Negotiating Table  – THISDAYLIVE

* Says proposed strike premature, illegal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has advised the organized labour against its planned nationwide strike, slated to commence from Monday June 3.

Fagbemi, who described the move by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as “premature”, advised that the aggrieved labour leaders return to the negotiation table with the federal, state governments and other employers of labour, so as to, “avoid foisting avoidable hardships on the generality of Nigerians”.

The AGF’s position was contained in a letter to the presidents of the NLC and TUC, dated June 1 and sighted on June 2, by THISDAY.

“My attention has been drawn to statement made on May 31, 2024, by the leadership of the NLC and TUC declaring an indefinite nation-wide strike action from June 3, 2024.

“I wish to note that this…