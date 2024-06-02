Court reserves judgment on Onyeama’s N500 million libel case

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja sitting at Zuba has reserved judgment on a N500 million libel case filed by a former Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama against Ambassador Lilian Onoh.

The trial judge, Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya will also rule on a counterclaim filed by Ambassador Onoh against Mr Onyeama in which she is asking for N2 billion compensation against the former minister.

Onyema had sued Onoh, an ambassador in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is also a sister to his former wife, for libel, alleging that she defamed him in several memos she sent to then President Muhammadu Buhari while he was the minister.

The former minister…