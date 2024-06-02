Nigerians Experienced Complete Failure of Governance Under Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

•Describes current state of insecurity as national calamity

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has lamented that former President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria fractured with a complete failure of governance, adding that on Buhari’s watch, criminality took centre stage where banditry escalated into terrorism.

He added that the security challenges in his state were similar to other states, though in a different context.

The governor, who spoke in an interview with a Washington DC-based media commentator, Pearl Matibe, for Premium Times after a meeting on security hosted by the US Institute of Peace (USIP) for 10 northern Nigerian governors, described the current security situation in Nigeria as a national calamity.

Recall that 10 northern governors were in the US recently where they held extensive meetings with officials of USIP on how to address some of the country’s most pressing challenges.

The conversation…