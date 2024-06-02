Police investigate killing of middle-aged man in Ondo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Ondo State Police Command has disclosed that an investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the death of a middle-aged man, Seidu Jamiu, in Ondo State.

The death of Jamiu, which occurred over the weekend, sparked controversy among residents of Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Council Area, where Jamiu died.

Some residents claimed that he was allegedly killed by his wife, Omolara Oluwakemi, while others alleged that he was killed by an unknown person.

The police have assured the public that the cause of Jamiu’s death will be revealed.

According to sources in the community, Oluwakemi, who was purportedly arrested over the death of her husband, allegedly hit him with a pestle for engaging in extramarital affairs.

One source, Toba, alleged that the suspect carried out the act while Jamiu was asleep after discovering that he had a side chick.

He added that Jamiu was pronounced dead after being rushed to the…