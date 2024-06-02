Proposed regional state: Lagos won’t be part of Western Region — De Renaissance Patriots

Indigenes of Lagos State, under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, have said that they will never be part of Western Region or Province in the event that the ongoing plans through a Bill seeking the return of Nigeria to regional government system eventually turns out to be true.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation gave this position at the weekend in a statement by its media office, copy of which was made available to newsmen, against the backdrop of “A bill for an act to substitute the annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with a new governance model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” which went viral and was said to have been drafted by one Akin Fapohunda.

