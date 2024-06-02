Tinubu Inaugurates Three Ships, Two Helicopters to Boost Navy’s Fight against Oil Theft – THISDAYLIVE

•Commends Chief of Naval Staff, Ogalla

Wale Igbintade

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurates three ships and two helicopters at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, to boost the fight against crude oil theft and other insecurity in the maritime domain.

The inauguration of the platforms was part of activities lined up for the celebration of the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, performed the ceremony at the opening of the fifth international maritime conference and regional maritime exercise 2024 in Lagos.

In his remarks, Tinubu stated that the blue economy has added indispensable impact to the nation’s economy.

He commended the Nigerian Navy and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla for creating a safe and secure maritime environment.

The president described to the Nigerian Navy as “lifeguards of Nigeria’s Maritime…