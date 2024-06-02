Army School Of Supply & Transport Honours 7 Generals, Others

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST) has honoured seven Generals and 20 other officers after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the generals honoured are Maj.-Gen. V.O Offiong, Maj.-Gen. B.N Salami, Brig. -Gen. MT Waboke, Brig.-Gen. M. Abiodun, Brig. -Gen. M.A Bolarinwa, Brig.-Gen. Idowu and Brig.-Gen. S. Umaru.

Speaking at the parade ground on behalf of the retirees, Maj. -Gen. Victor Offiong, said retirement from active service remained a natural and inevitable end.

According to Offiong, retirement begins to count from the day an officer passed out from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“Our joy and that of our families, colleagues and friends gathered here knows no bounds as we take a final bow from this noble Corps of great logisticians.

“It is a day of grave emotional feelings, nostalgic memories, wholesome gratitude, unending joy and above all, a sense of unwavering…