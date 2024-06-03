Geregu, Siemens Partner to Raise Nigerian Firm’s Overall Power Generation Capacity to 1,200mw – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s foremost power generation solutions provider, Geregu Power Plc and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop solutions for capacity expansion at the Geregu 1 power plant.

A statement from the Nigerian firm stated that this is towards ensuring sustainable, resilient and efficient power generation, whilst safeguarding the longevity of assets, all aimed at supporting the growth and sustainability of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The ceremony which took place in Berlin on Wednesday May 29, 2024 involved discussions and proposed implementation of various solutions ranging from the upgrade of Geregu 1 Power plant from its current capacity of 435mw to 500mw.

Incorporated in 2006, Geregu Power Plc began its operations in 2007 with a mission to generate and supply electric power through Nigeria’s national grid. The company operates a power plant with a 435mw installed…