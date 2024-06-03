Investors  in Fidelity Bank Stock Earns 507% Gain in Five-years   – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Investors in Fidelity Bank Plc have earned more than 507 per cent in capital gains over the past five years, ranking above all other major return benchmarks at the Nigerian stock market and the entire banking sector.

Trading reports at the Nigerian stock market for the five-year period between May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2024 showed that Fidelity Bank outperformed all key indices at the stock market.

Fidelity Bank’s share price rose by 507.14 per cent over the period, representing average annual capital gain of 101.43 per cent.

These returns underscore Fidelity Banks immense value as a stock for all times, helping investors to hedge against inflation while preserving significant long-term value.

With 507 per cent capital gain in five years and average annual gain of more than 100 per cent, the return analysis implies that investment in Fidelity Bank is more attractive than other class of assets, including fixed-income securities such…