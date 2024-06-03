Local govt autonomy: A battle that must be fought

The decision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to drag state governments to the apex court is nothing but a highly commendable and informed one. This was reported in the Nigerian Tribune on May 27, 2024.

There have been intense public outcries for local government autonomy in every quarter as occasioned by the servitude, ineptitude and slavery status the government at the grassroots is being subjected to that eventually crippled them.

Local government autonomy can be described as granting power and authority to the local councils to discharge their assigned duties in compliance with the provisions of constitution that established them. Such…