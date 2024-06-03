Minimum Wage Strike Paralyzes Abuja Courts  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Activities in various courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were completely paralyzed as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) joined in the indefinite nationwide strike called by the leadership of the organized labour.

Following a breakdown of negotiations on the new minimum wage between the federal, state governments and other employers and the labour unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had directed all its members and affiliates to embark on an indefinite strike to protest the seemingly uncaring attitude of governments to the plight of the Nigerian workers.

President Bola Tinubu had, on assumption of office last May, announced the removal of oil subsidy, as well as the floating of the naira, amongst other policies which had brought excruciating pains upon Nigerians.

Responding, the organized labour had proposed a minimum wage bill of over N600,000 to mitigate the…