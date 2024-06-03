IBEDC gets new leadership as Agoha takes over

The Board of Directors at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced Francis Agoha as its new acting managing director.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of Kingsley Achife, whose contract as Managing Director will not be renewed.

In a statement, the Board thanked him for his “invaluable contributions and the solid foundation laid for our ongoing transformation.”

IBEDC’s statement reads further: “In a seamless transition, Francis Agoha, who has been an integral part of the executive team as Chief Technical Officer, assumes the role of acting managing director.

“Agoha brings over 20 years of experience in the power sector. His strategic acumen…