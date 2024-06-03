NLC, TUC Adamant, Say Strike Goes on Today, As Negotiation with N’Assembly Fails – THISDAYLIVE

*Akpabio: Strike will bring more hardship

*Action premature, illegal, Fagbemi declares

*Bala Mohammed: demands not feasible for states

*There’ll be dire economic consequences, Ngelale warns

*Sultan appeals to labour to shelve strike

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

A meeting last night between organised labour and the leadership of the National Assembly to try to find a middle ground and prevent the proposed nationwide strike by labour, ended in a stalemate, with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) insisting they would go ahead with the strike today, while negotiations on their demands could continue.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, told journalists in Abuja that efforts by the National Assembly leadership to convince the labour unions to suspend the strike had failed.

Akpabio noted with concern that organised labour’s…