Foundation Donates Food Items, Clothing To 250 Widows In FCT

By Ibironke Ariyo

Still Waters Foundation has distributed food items and clothing to over 250 vulnerable widows in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support their efforts in catering for the family.

Speaking during the event in Abuja, the founder, Dr Femi Lanre-Oke, said that the theme of the event tagged, “Renewed hope”, was timely due to the present economic situation of the country.

Lanre-Oke said that the basis for diligently driving the foundation was derived from the passion and need to impact lives.

He emphasised the importance of food in the lives of people especially the underprivileged widows who were facing series of societal challenges and had gone through pain, discrimination and neglect.

Lanre-Oke said that the foundation was not just about helping the widows and the less privileged, but also discovering and empowering the youths to become ambassadors of peace.

“This is because the first thing about a widow was that you see a person whose joy has been…