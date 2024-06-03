Police Unravels Deadly Uber Hijacking Gang in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police have uncovered a criminal enterprise that has been targeting Uber drivers in the state. An investigation sparked by the disappearance of uber driver, Oghenevwarhe Akpobome, led to the arrest a 35-year-old Anthony Chima, a political science graduate from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Chima’s confession to the police revealed that he was recruited into a gang that specialises in luring cab drivers into ambushes, stealing their vehicles, and ultimately murdering them for ritualistic purposes and organ harvesting.

Chima revealed that he was brought into the gang by a friend he disclosed as Amfoh Abu, who introduced him to the gang’s armourer, a man known as “Reason,” and the notorious ringleader, “General Effizy,” a prominent figure in a cult group and a seasoned kidnapper.

During the police interrogation on Akpobome’s demise, Chima…