IATA predicts an inventory of 38.7 million flights in 2024

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that an inventory of 38.7 million flights is expected to be available in 2024, representing 1.4 million flights below previous estimates in December 2023, largely attributable to the slowing pace of deliveries in the face of persistent supply chain issues in the aerospace sector.

This was contained in the IATA’s report presented at the ongoing 80th Annual General Meeting in Dubai.

According to the report, for example, the number of aircraft deliveries scheduled for 2024 is expected to be 1,583, which is 11% less than the expectations published just months ago that 1,777 aircraft would join the global fleet in 2024….