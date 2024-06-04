ADDRESSING THE KANO EMIRATES’ DEBACLE – THISDAYLIVE

The authorities must do more to resolve the conflict

Whatever may have been the outcome of last Thursday’s meeting between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, and Chief Judge of Kano State High Court, Justice Dije Aboki, the damage to the judiciary is enormous. The duo of Tsoho and Aboki had given conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano emirate tussle between reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II and the dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero. “There is strong indication that the National Judicial Council will conduct an emergency meeting where the subject Judges are likely to be invited and subjected to serious investigations,” according to a statement from the NJC director of information last week.

At a forum organised by the NJC in April, Senate President Godswill Akpabio spoke about ex parte orders, while advocating prompt and decisive punishment for erring…