EKEDC’s Light Up Agbara Project Set to Energise Industrial Hub – THISDAYLIVE

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reached a significant milestone yesterday with the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Light Up Agbara Project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing power supply to industrial clusters across Nigeria. The event held in Agbara, Ogun State marked the commencement of construction activities for this flagship project.

The Light Up Agbara Project is part of the Presidential Power Initiative, spearheaded by EKEDC in collaboration with key stakeholders in the power sector, including the FGN Power Company, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Millwater Limited, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both public and private sectors to drive economic growth and industrial development through reliable electricity supply.

Speaking at the ceremony, Board of Directors, EKEDC, Mr. Dere Otubu, Chairman, emphasised the significance of the project in addressing the…