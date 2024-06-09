Senior Lawyers Differ on Uniform National Minimum Wage, Say Nigeria Running a Federation – THISDAYLIVE

•Insist individual states should negotiate separately

•NLC, TUC tackle govs, accuse state chief executives of acting in bad faith

• States should sort issues out with labour unions, says Makinde

Festus Akanbi, Wale Igbintade in Lagos, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, and Alex Enumah in Abuja

As the crisis between the organised labour and the federal government over a new National Minimum Wage continues to brew, some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on whether the proposed agreement between the two parties should be binding on state governments.

In their separate interviews with THISDAY, all the senior lawyers agreed that the issue of minimum wage is under the Exclusive List on Item 34 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, which provides that the National Assembly has the power to “prescribe a national minimum wage for the Federation or any part thereof.”

However, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dr….