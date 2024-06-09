Accidental bandit in public service?

29th August 2019, then Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai violently dragged his former friend and estranged political associate, Shehu Sani, after he masterminded Sani’s re-election loss, as senator, representing Kaduna Central.

Speaking when visited by the Kpop Ham Malam DanladiGyet Maude, El-Rufai said, “We have kicked out Shehu Sani, who has now become a blogger and Uthman Hunkuyi who has now relocated to China with his family for not giving the people of Kaduna State the opportunity of getting the loan that will help in improving the lots of Kaduna people.”

In fact, a year earlier, el-Rufai had publicly cussed Sani and two other senators representing the state then, for their…