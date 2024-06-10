Blame Amosun for Your Woes, Not Dapo Abiodun, Akinmade Tells Ex-govs’ Aides – THISDAYLIVE

Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade has carpeted forum of Special Assistants under former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, accusing them of deliberately playing to the gallery over unpaid severance allowances.

Akinmade made this known in a statement on Monday while reacting to a publication where the forum blamed Governor Dapo Abiodun for non-payment of their severance allowances.

He said blaming Governor Abiodun on such matter was a sheer act of blackmail and mischief, adding that Amosun, and not the incumbent governor, was responsible for the non-payment of the severance allowances of the former Special Assistants.

Akinmade said Amosun, against the extant law and protocol of civil administration, paid all his political appointees before leaving office and left his special assistants out of the arrangement.

He added that Governor Abiodun could not pay the former Special Assistants any severance allowance when…