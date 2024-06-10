Flight Disruptions, Delays Eliminated with International Runway – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)? Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku has assured airlines and travellers that flight disruptions and delays have become a thing of the past since the international runway, known as Runway 18R became operational.

The runway, which was put into service in February after it was closed for rehabilitation, has become functional with all the necessary facilities.

Kuku said under her watch, no expense has been spared to ensure the safety of personnel and assets, as well as maintenance and upgrade of airport infrastructure.

She disclosed that airlines on international operations from Lagos have recorded improved on-time performance since the runway was put in use.

Kuku assured the travelling public of their safety, security and comfort, adding that contrary to some reports, the runway has been operating efficiently.

“As the incident commander of FAAN, safety…