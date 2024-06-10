‘Strategic workplan key to organisational success’

Strategic planning has been described as the most important aspect of operations of any organisation, especially for effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The assertion was made by the Project Director of ACHIEVE, Pact West Africa, Manji Ephraim Rengshwat while speaking with Journalists during the opening of a 3-day FAce-PaM Strategic Plan workshop held in Bauchi on Monday.

He stressed that any organisation that failed to plan strategically will definitely fail in its responsibilities a development that may deny it funding by donors thereby denying the beneficiaries of such opportunities.

He said that he was in Bauchi to support FAce-PaM in the process of renewing its…