Nigeria, Seven Other Nations Demand Immediate Halt to Arms Supply to Israel – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The D-8, a group of developing nations, at the weekend called on all countries of the world to stop supplying arms to Israel, and urged the United States to lift its veto on the full membership of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state in the United Nations.

Palestine is currently a non-member observer state, a de facto recognition of statehood granted it by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

In a declaration after a meeting in Istanbul of its council of ministers, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, D-8 demanded “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, the cessation of the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza, and the immediate implementation of the relevant UN…