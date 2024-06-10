VFD Group Plc to launch strategic initiatives to raise N30bn

VFD Group Plc, at its recent board meeting, has planned to raise an additional N30 billion pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The plan is a reflection of its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth, prudent financial management and maximising shareholder value.

The Group Managing Director and CEO, Nonso Okpala, recently emphasised the company’s dedication to maintaining a robust capital base to effectively navigate evolving market conditions.

The company noted that while the specific form of this capital raise, whether through debt or equity, will be disclosed in due course, the infusion will strengthen its financial position and…