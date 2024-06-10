Data Breach: Erring Partners, Agents To Face Regulatory Sanctions





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has threatened to sanction erring Licensed Verification Agents, Front End Partners (FEPs), and Diaspora FEPs over data breach.

To this end, it has directed all these players to undergo rigorous security vetting to ensure adherence to global best practices in identity management.

NIMC, in a statement, at the weekend, also disclosed that law enforcement authorities have been authorised to crack down on and apprehend individuals involved in online phishing schemes targeting citizens’ data from other sources.

In addition, the commission has temporarily suspended the bypass enrollment process to prevent abuse and rectify any irregularities, even as it stated that it will communicate with the public regarding the resumption of the bypass process later.

In a press statement signed by head, corporate communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, the commission reaffirms its commitment to providing secure identity services and protecting the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper