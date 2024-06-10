NSC Boss Commends WACT for Massive Investment, Automation – THISDAYLIVE

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Akutah Pius Ukeyima, has commended West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) for its high level of investment, automation, and services they are offering.

The NSC CEO gave the commendation during his recent visit to the terminal in Onne, Rivers State.

Speaking during the visit, Ukeyima described the terminal as one of the most modern terminals in Nigeria while also stating that the level of automation in the terminal is very high and is the only way of encouraging the ease of doing business.

He expressed satisfaction over the WACT Container Freight Station which promotes the exportation of non-oil products while aiding the consolidation of export cargoes, stuffing and unstuffing of import and export containers.

He also stated that the major concern of the government is to lower the cost of export and import business so that it will not impact more on the consumer and the exporter but…