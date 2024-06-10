Troops Neutralise Five Bandits, Recover Arms in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) have neutralised five bandits during a patrol along the Kachia-Kajuru axis, Kaduna state.

However, the presiding Catholic priest of St.Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo Community, in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ukeh, has been abducted by bandits. Ukeh was said to have been abducted at the parish rectory in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement on Sunday, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits met their Waterloo in Dantarau general area of Kajuru LGA.

He said report of the incident was communicated in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

The statement said the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated sub-machine gun, nine AK-47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles and two handheld radio sets.

“At…