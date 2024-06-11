Make Host Communities Shareholders of Dangote Refinery, Bode George Tells Dangote – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James



Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to learn from the mistakes in the Niger Delta Region by making the host communities of his refinery shareholders.

George, warned Dangote that only under such situation would peace be guaranteed, even as he stressed that what took place in the Niger Delta region should never happen in the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis of Lagos, host communities of his Refinery and Petrochemical projects.

George, the leader of Lagos State PDP, while congratulating Dangote for the huge investment on the various projects in the axis and the success, described Dangote as a businessman and patriot who, through his laudable achievements was projecting Nigeria’s image globally.

“I want to congratulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote. All Nigerians should be proud of him. But, let me advise him: What happened in the oil-rich…