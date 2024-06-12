I’ll Never Turn My Back on You, Tinubu Tells Nigerians on June 12 Democracy Day – THISDAYLIVE

•Recalls how he, others risked their lives for democracy

•Says despite complications, democracy remains the best form of governance

•Promises to send bill on new minimum wage to National Assembly soon, declares new wage negotiated in good faith with labour

•Pays tributes MKO Abiola, Kudirat, Yar’Adua, Rewane, other heroes and heroines of June 12 struggle

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

In a solemn moment of national reassurance, President Bola Tinubu, this morning, told Nigerians that while he continued to reform the economy, he would always listen to them and would never turn his back on the people.

In a national broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day and the 25th year of uninterrupted democratic rule in the country, Tinubu recalled how he and other like-minds risked their lives for democracy to birth.

He said despite complications, democracy remained the best form of government.

Assuring that the issue of new minimum wage for…