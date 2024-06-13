Fubara’s Wife Gifts Women Farmers N10m to Boost Agric Yields – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bid to boost agricultural yields, the Wife of Rivers State Governor, Mrs. Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, presented cheques of N10 million to 20 female farmers in the state.

The 20 women were the first batch of beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme.

The wife of the governor explained that the exercise was to flag-off another critical phase of the RHI in the state, which is a pet project of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She said: “I bring you the felicitations of the founder of this initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is working assiduously to bring smiles to the faces of families in our dear nation”.

Mrs. Fubara recalled that recently, the Renewed Hope Initiative, through its Rivers State Office, had flagged-off its support for the elderly; presented exercise books to school children, through the Ministry…