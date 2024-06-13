Political Interference Stalling Fight against Terrorism, Says Zamfara Gov – THISDAYLIVE

Boko Haram terrorists kill 3, sack Niger village

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has blamed the lingering fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other emerging security threats across the federation on political interference. Governor Lawal said this yesterday , while responding to questions on the Channels TV Town Hall Meeting on security.

While the governor was speaking, there were reports that terrorists suspected to be of the Boko Haram sect last Tuesday killed three villagers in Lantan village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The terrorists also sacked the village and ordered the villagers never to return there.

Governor Lawal also posited that the police are doing their best but the reality is that they are not taken care of, adding that “we need to restructure, because there are issues that need to be clearly…