Emotional challenges of single parenthood

Fatima is a 41-year-old bank manager whose husband has been emotionally and financially abusing her over the 12 years they stayed married. She had three girls and the inability to give birth to a male child was one of the frequent sources of emotional harassment from him and his family. He was critical of everything she did or did not do – from her dressing and fashion style, to her cooking, her parenting of their daughters, and so on. Her career progress was belittled and referred to derogatorily as making her less of a good wife and a good mother.

Over time, she gradually became less confident in her decision making and her choices. She started second guessing her every decision…