Troops Kill 197 Terrorists, Destroy 43 Illegal Refining Sites in One Week  – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday, said that troops across all theatres of operations have killed no fewer than 197 terrorists, apprehended 310 and uncovered and demobilized 43 illegal refining sites, in one week.

The Military High Command also regretted the loss of no fewer than nine personnel in action in Zamfara State alone, apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 251 kidnapped hostages, within the period under review.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this disclosure, during a press briefing in Abuja.

He also revealed that troops in the South-south region denied economic saboteurs of an estimated sum of N765,654,100 within the same period.

Buba said that troops recovered 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of petrol.

On recovered arms and ammunition, Buba said: “Troops recovered…