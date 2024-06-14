‘Why We Must Protect Nigeria’s Democracy’, Obasa, Fashola, Foreign Diplomats Speak – THISDAYLIVE

In this report, Eromosele Ebhomele captures the views of various speakers at an event organised by the Lagos House of Assembly to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy

Despite its challenges, democracy in Nigeria must be protected by every citizen, speakers at an event to commemorate the country’s 25 years of unbroken democratic governance organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly have warned.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, former governor of Lagos, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, foreign diplomats, and business experts argued on Monday evening that democracy had benefitted Nigeria since 1999 when the country began its fourth republic.

Others who spoke at the event include Prof. Eghosa Osaghae of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; Dr. Muda Yusuf, former chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce; Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

In his remarks, Dr. Obasa said Nigeria deserved to…