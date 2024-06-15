Ex-Kaduna Executive Council Members Reject Assembly Report on El-Rufai  – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja Members of the Kaduna State Executive Council from 2015 to 2023 have rejected money laundering and corruption claims made by the state House of Assembly against former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Ex-Kaduna executive council members who served under the former governor in a statement read at a press conference in Abuja yesterday denied the allegations.

According to the statement which was jointly signed by former commissioner of Environment, Mr. Jafaru Ibrahim Sani; former commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Mohammed Baba; former commissioner of Planning and Budget, Umar Yusuf Aboki; and the former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu,

on behalf of others, they claimed that they had not received a certified copy of the report, which had been circulating on social media since its adoption on June 5.

It would be recalled that the assembly, in a document titled “Report of Ad-hoc Committee on…