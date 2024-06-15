FG, Afreximbank Seal $3bn Deal to Boost Industrialisation, CNG, Others – THISDAYLIVE

*Partnership to attract $2bn investments, create 20,000 jobs

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afreximbank to establish a $3 billion Nigeria Industrialisation Financing Facility for an industrial park and light manufacturing.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Udoka-Anite, signed on behalf of the country on the sidelines of the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) 2024 in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The deal is expected to lead to the creation of special economic and agro-processing zones across the country and create 20,000 jobs.

The intervention would support the development of an automotive sector as well as the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) value chain to better enable the automotive and transport sector in the country.

The package would further cover the technical and financing support for the diaspora investment fund framework.

Furthermore, the agreement…