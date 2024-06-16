Every Nigerian Child Must Have Access to Quality Education – THISDAYLIVE

*Felicitates Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Kabir

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed the urgent need for every Nigerian child to have access to quality education.

Mrs. Tinubu also rejoiced with Nigerian Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement issued yesterday to commemorate the International Day of the African Child, which was signed by her, Mrs Tinubu said: “As we commemorate the Day of the African Child, I celebrate every Nigerian child and all children in Africa.

The theme for this year ‘Education for All Children in Africa: The Time is Now,’ reminds us of the urgent need to ensure every child has access to quality education. We cannot have qualitative education without a healthy reading culture.

“To improve reading, we must ensure that every child has access to books. Libraries should be well-stocked and accessible everywhere. We must encourage…