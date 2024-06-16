My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu in Abuja — Ex-PDP chairman, Adewale

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland, has said that his next move is to go to Abuja and prostrate to President Bola Tinubu.

This is coming after he announced leaving the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aeroland said that his decision to join the APC was basically to mobilise for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The former chairman, who stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Lagos, left PDP barely a week after the opposition party members in Alimosho Local Government Area, his political base, suspended him indefinitely.

He was suspended for allegedly causing…