Group Advocates Justice, Gender Reforms In Politics

By Justina Auta

A Non-Governmental Advocacy Group, Feminism Lab, has called for social justice and political advancement of women to ensure gender development in Nigeria’s politics.

The group, in conjunction with Friedrich-Ebert-Stitung Nigeria, made the call during an inter-generational dialogue to promote political gender progress and social justice on Friday in Abuja.

Leonard Oestergaard, Resident Representative, Friedrich-Ebert-Stitung Nigeria, encouraged women to demand for favourable gender principles that would promote social justice and create access to gender justice.

Oestergaard urged leaders in the feminist struggle to articulate compelling vision of inclusive governance and gender parity.

According to him, this will give women opportunities to occupy key policy-making positions, as well as access to essential service.

“Gender justice is both a question of representation in government and political spheres. It is not only about number or percentage of…