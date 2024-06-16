Disease Outbreaks: What To Do!





In an era of nose masks and face shields, it is quite a thing of decency and kindness to see someone put it on to save others from being infected by the flu or an outbreak. According to WHO “Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. A disease outbreak is the occurrence of disease cases over normal expectancy. The number of cases varies according to the disease-causing agent, and the size and type of previous and existing exposure to the agent”.

What do we need to do in lieu of these when there is an outbreak. You don’t want to spread rumours about something you do not know. You also do not want to join the people who will fall victim to putting salt in the water to flush their system.

First Things First During an Outbreak: A Comprehensive Guide

First Things First During an Outbreak: A Comprehensive Guide





Source: Leadership Newspaper