Does Censoring or Banning a Movie Really Work? – THISDAYLIVE

By Samuel Samiái Andrews

Culture, Morality & Creativity

The media reports recently in Nigeria that the government through the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), issued a directive to censor and ban certain categories of creative content and expressions of cinematographic works made in Nigeria or made by Nigerian filmmakers (Nollywood).

Filmmaking is both a constitutional and statutory right of Nigerians. It is also an internationally guaranteed right, which is stipulated by multiple international treaties of which Nigeria is a signatory to most.

It is a fact that all laws are local, loosely interpreted to mean that a nation-state is the sole sovereign to set laws for its jurisdiction that enforce acceptable norms, policy and social good governance of her people. However, in the contemporary era, law-making that offends laws in the books within the same geographical sphere of a nation-state may offend the rights of its people.

If laws are…