‘Completion of Kadars Gate Luxury Apartment on Track’ – THISDAYLIVE

The Kadar’s Gate Luxury Apartments by Palton Morgan Holdings, a leading real estate developers, stands as a hallmark project crafted to fulfill the aspirations of elite Nigerians in search of premium living in a prime location.

The company has therefore, said that its completion and delivery to prospective buyers are on track.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the project is on track for completion within the next 24 to 26 months, explaining that each component in the apartments exemplifies what can be achieved when vision meets execution.

The statement quoted the Group Commercial Director of Palton Morgan Holdings, Mumtaz Zaidi, as saying: “The goal for Kadar’s Gate is to provide premium apartments that elevate people’s living experience.”

“We are delighted to welcome potential buyers of this upscale property to join our exclusive list of luxurious homeowners in one of Nigeria’s premium locations. We are developing…