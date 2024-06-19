Kanu condemns killing of soldiers by IPOB

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the killing of six soldiers by the group and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Kanu said this at his resumed hearing on Wednesday where he sought out-of-court settlement in the terrorism charge brought against him by the federal government.

The six soldiers came under attack by the IPOB group and its military arm, ESN, at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) , adjourning Aba metropolis.

The troops of Operation Udoka were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.

The attackers were said to have come in three tinted Toyota Prado SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint.

Reacting to the killing, Kanu said, “I condemn any manner of killing in its entirety. I want people to understand that because the IPOB was founded on a non-violence principle and we maintain that until this very day….