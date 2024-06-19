Diri Tasks Nigeria’s Political Class on Selfless Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the political class in the country, including himself, to appreciate the temporal nature of leadership by making necessary sacrifices to better the lot of the people while in office.

Governor Diri made the call at a state banquet organised for the Muslim Ummah in the state as part of this year’s Eid-al-Adha celebrations in the Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Diri said the banquet was put together by his administration in the spirit of sacrifice and love which the Islamic festival symbolizes.

Governor Diri identified lack of selfless and sacrificial leaders both at the national and sub-national levels as a major stumbling block to the development of the country.

According to him, ‘Nigeria is where it is today because truly selfless and patriotic leaders who are ready to serve the people, rather than being served are in acute…