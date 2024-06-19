Group Donates Two Cows to Less-privileged Muslims in Nasarawa Community – THISDAYLIVE

As Muslim faithful across the globe mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, a Non-Governmental Organization under the aegis of Life USA has donated two cows to the less-privileged and vulnerable residents of Loko community in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Speaking during the Sallah celebration in the community on Tuesday, the representative of Life USA, Eke Ekpezu, said the gesture was done in collaboration with Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation in order to put smiles on the faces of the residents, and to give them a sense of belonging.

“We identified Loko as one of the communities that has less-privileged people, especially in the Northern part of the country.

“And because this celebration concerns mostly Muslims, and we have a large number of them here, we decided to celebrate with them and also to give back to the society,” she said.

On his part, the Overseer of Loko Development Area, Shaibu Umar, assured that the…