Ghana bourse eyes Nigeria’s N19.5tr pension funds to boost real sector

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has unveiled plans to woo Nigerian pension funds and other global investors to the market to boost investment in the country’s real sector.

Managing Director of GSE, Abena Amoah, said the exchange is currently targeting Nigeria’s over N19.5 trillion pension asset, noting that the bourse has made significant progress in this regard.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) recently published its monthly report on Nigeria’s pension fund assets, showing that assets under management (AUM) of the regulated pension industry increased by six percent m/m to N19.5 trillion as of January 2024.

This growth marked the strongest month-on-month growth rate of pension assets in recent months.

On a year-on-year basis, the industry’s overall AUM increased significantly by +28 percent.

Amoah said: “Pension fund money is 30-year money and patient capital, and that is the kind of money we need to invest in the real sector of…