Insurgency: APC dismisses Kwankwaso’s allegation

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed allegation of promoting insurgency raised against the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration by former.

former Governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The party equally faulted claim that the federal government was meddling in the Kano Emirate tussle.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC,

Felix Morka, in a statement on Tuesday said it was uncharitable to accuse a government doing all its best to restore security of lives and property of goading insurgents.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been drawn to…