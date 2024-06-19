Tinubu:  Yes, there is Suffering in the Land, We’re Not the Only People Facing Such – THISDAYLIVE

•Describes rail tracks vandalism, stealing of electric cables as acts of sabotage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, acknowledged that Nigerians were facing difficult times, but said they were not the only ones dealing with hash economic realities.

Tinubu said, “Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges.”

He insisted that it was now imperative for Nigerians to have a change of value system if the country was to make progress.

The president, according to a statement issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, spoke in Lagos on Monday evening, when he played host to a delegation from the National Assembly, who came to felicitate with him on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The delegation, led by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, included Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau; and Deputy Speaker of the House of…