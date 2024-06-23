Sustaining Nigeria’s Evergreen Music – THISDAYLIVE

Culture

Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation -which has Dr. DK Olukoya as patron – is about to unleash Nigeria’s premier museum of contemporary music once completed. The museum which will hold archival materials including music records dating back to 1914, has been a dream for the late Femi Esho, a music collector and Chairman, Evergreen Musical Company Limited. His daughter, Bimbo Esho who currently serves as the Managing Director of the company opens up to Yinka Olatunbosun on the prevailing

circumstances that necessitated the establishment of this cultural institution.

First came a phone call. And then a conversation began with Bimbo Esho, a music archivist and promoter who sits atop a generational music empire Evergreen Musical Company Limited in Lagos. The company in itself is an offshoot of her late father, Femi Esho’s hobby of collecting music which began when he was only 12 years old. This pastime has since morphed into a…